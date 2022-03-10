One Militant Killed in Encounter with Security Forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama

An unidentified militant was killed in an encounter with security forces in the Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday, police said. Acting on specific inputs about the presence of militants in the Naina Batpora area of the south Kashmir district, security forces launched a cordon and search operation there, a police official said.

The search operation turned into an encounter after the militants fired upon the forces, drawing retaliation. In the ensuing exchange of fire, one militant was killed, the official said. He said the identity and group affiliation of the slain ultra were being ascertained.

Last week, two Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) militants and a civilian were killed during an encounter between security forces and the ultras in Jammu and Kashmir’s Shopian district on Friday (February 25), police said. “Based on specific input about the presence of terrorists at Shopian’s Amshipora village area, a joint cordon and search operation was launched during the night," a police spokesperson said.

During the operation, a cluster of houses was cordoned off and searches were started to locate the hiding terrorists, the spokesperson said.

