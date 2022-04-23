One Pakistani Militant of JeM Killed in Ongoing Kulgam Encounter, Confirms IGP Kashmir

One Pakistani militant of JeM was killed in an ongoing encounter in the Mirhama area of Kulgam district on Saturday, police sources said.

Kashmir zone police quoted IGP Kashmir on its official Twitter handle stating that one Pakistani militant has been killed, while the operation was going on. Earlier, an encounter broke out in the area following inputs about the presence of militants.

Investigation into the killings is underway. As per reports, this was the 8th encounter carried out in the month of April this year.

Srinagar has witnessed a surge in encounters between militants and security forces this year as compared to the same period last year. According to the statistics, Srinagar has witnessed eight encounters between militants and security forces from January 1 to April 10 this year. In these encounters, 15 militants including six Pakistani nationals were killed.

