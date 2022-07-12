One Policeman Killed, Two Injured as Terrorists Open Fire in Srinagar

An assistant sub-inspector (ASI) was killed, while two other policemen were injured after militants opened fire on Lal Bazar Hazratbal road in Srinagar near a prominent school. The deceased ASI has been identified as Mushtaq Ahmad (56).

Kashmir Police said the terrorists fired at a police naka party at around 7:15 pm in Lal Bazar area of Srinagar, injuring three police personnel. They were rushed to a hospital, where ASI Ahmad succumbed to his injuries. The two injured constables were identified as Fayaz Ahmad and Abu Bakar.

Advertisement

Police have cordoned off the area and launched a search for the culprits.

PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti condoled the death of the ASI. “Deeply saddened about the gruesome attack on police personnel in Lal Bazar. My condolences to ASI Mushtaq Ahmed’s family in this hour of grief & prayers for the two policemen critically injured," she tweeted.

Jammu and Kashmir People’s Conference chairman Sajad Lone also extended his condolences.

(With PTI inputs)

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.