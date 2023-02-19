One-Stop Destination: Hazrat Nizamuddin to Become NCR's Biggest Station

Hazrat Nizamuddin Railway Station of Northern Railway is going to be a one-stop destination for the NCR passengers as the station will now be connected with Rapid Rail after Delhi Metro.

The Hazrat Nizamuddin Railway Station, named after the Sufi saint Nizamuddin Auliya, located in the south of the national capital, is one of the three main railway stations in Delhi. It was also developed for the purpose of controlling and diverting congestion from New Delhi Railway Station. This station is connected to all the main and big cities of the country.

Hazrat Nizamuddin railway station has nine platforms and 13 tracks. About 250 trains pass through this station daily. Rajdhani Express trains for Bangalore, Chennai, Secunderabad, Madgaon, Mumbai, Bhopal and Thiruvananthapuram start and end here.

Compared to the other two major railway stations of Delhi, the journey to Hazrat Nizamuddin Railway Station is quite convenient as the station is very close to Sarai Kale Khan Bus Depot and Sarai Kale Khan-Nizamuddin Metro Station on Pink Line of Delhi Metro.

Another highlight is that it is equally easy for commuters to reach the station by private transport as Hazrat Nizamuddin Railway Station is adjacent to two important routes of Delhi - Ring Road and Mathura Road.

Reaching Hazrat Nizamuddin Railway Station is going to be more convenient for the commuters of Meerut and Ghaziabad as well in the coming few years. After the start of Delhi-Meerut Regional Rapid Transit System (Delhi-Meerut RRTS), this station will also witness uninterrupted travel by the passengers of NCR.

The distance between Sarai Kale Khan RRTS Station and Hazrat Nizamuddin Railway Station is approximately 300 metres. To ease the movement of passengers between Sarai Kale Khan RRTS Station and Hazrat Nizamuddin Railway Station, NCRTC is constructing a 280-meter long Foot Over Bridge (FOB) with a travelator.

According to information, approval has been given by Haryana and Delhi governments for the 106 km route from Sarai Kale Khan to Shahjahanpur-Neemrana-Behrod (SNB) for the rapid rail to be built from Sarai Kale Khan to Alwar. Once the construction work will be completed, it will become a one-stop destination.

Although the Indian Railways has recently upgraded the Nizamuddin railway station. Several passenger-friendly facilities have been added to the station over the years, from benches and improved waiting rooms to elevators and escalators for easy movement of passengers carrying bulky items.

Several passenger-friendly upgrades like security guards to control crowd on platforms, helpline numbers for cleanliness, RO for drinking water on every platform, large digital screens, facilities for disabled have been made.

Yet, Nizamuddin is far behind Delhi’s Anand Vihar railway station in terms of cleanliness ranking. Nizamuddin is ranked 241st across the country while Anand Vihar railway station is ranked 26th.

According to the Indian Railways, once again in view of the General Budget 2023-24, 13 railway stations in Delhi will be rejuvenated under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme. Hazrat Nizamuddin station has also been included in this. Railways will prepare a master plan to improve facilities at stations.

