LeT Terrorist, Involved in Killing Sarpanch Sameer Bhat, Encountered in Srinagar; Operation to Nab 3 More Underway

One terrorist was killed in an encounter between the security forces and militants on the outskirts of Srinagar city on Wednesday, police said. Three more terrorists are expected to be hiding in the Nowgam area of the city, where a search operation is underway.

Inspector General of Police (IGP), Kashmir, Vijay Kumar said some militants have been trapped and they include those involved in the March 9 killing of a sarpanch in Khonmoh area of the city.

“Terrorists of proscribed terror outfit LeT/TRF outfit involved in the recent killing of Khanmoh’s Sarpanch Sameer Bhat trapped in Nowgam encounter in Srinagar," IGP Kashmir said in a tweet.

Kashmir Police further said the search operation turned into an encounter when the militants opened fire at the security personnel, who retaliated. The exchange of fire is underway, and further details were awaited, the official added.

