One-Way Trip on Mumbai-Nagpur Expressway to Cost Rs 1,212: Report

Your road journey from Mumbai to Nagpur is all set to become smooth with the construction of 701-long Samruddhi Expressway, touted as the ‘fastest’ expressway in India. The high-speed corridor that is being constructed at a cost of Rs 5,500 crore is designed for a top speed of 150 km. However, to experience the thrill of this ‘fastest’ Indian expressway, car owners will have to spend over Rs 1,212 on a one-way trip.

A Hindustan Times report citing Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation’s joint managing director Chandrakant Pulkundwar said that the toll for lightweight vehicles (LWV) or cars on this Samruddhi Expressway will be Rs 1,212. It said that toll will be charged on km basis. Citing example, HT said that for a trip between Mumbai or Nashik and Aurangabad, cars will be charged Rs 1.73 per km.

Advertisement

The Mumbai-Nagpur Expressway is likely to have 26 toll booths, the tender for which was floated by MSRDC recently. According to HT, for light commercial vehicle, light goods vehicle or mini bus, the one-way toll between Mumbai and Nagpur will be Rs 2.79 per km, which will come upto Rs 1,955. And for bus or truck (two axle), Rs 5.85 per km will be charged, that will come upto appoximately Rs 4,100.

Once fully functional, the travel time between Nagpur and Mumbai will be reduced to 6-7 hours from 15 hours. The government is also reportedly planning to set up a 250 Mw solar plant along the corridor and will also plant trees in addition to the existing greenery.

Last year in September, engineers achieved a major breakthrough for India’s widest and fourth longest tunnel at Kasara Ghat near Igatpuri. Part of the Samruddhi Expressway, this is the Maharashtra’s longest tunnel.

A total of 1,500 workers led by 150 engineers completed the end-to-end connectivity of the tunnel on the Nashik highway in a record two years, according to a report in Times of India. The twin tunnels (left hand side and right hand side) will reduce travel through Kasara Ghat to five minutes from 35 minutes. The twin tunnels, measuring 8 km in length and 17.5 m in width, connects Tarangpada village in Nashik to Vashala village in Thane district.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.