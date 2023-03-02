Ten minutes before he ended his life by jumping in the water, Enos Varghese, who was working as a contractual electrical engineer onboard ONGC offshore, was walking naked on the platform.

According to senior police officials from Mumbai police, who are investigating the case, Varghese had started being strange a few minutes before he jumped inside the water.

In the suicide case, a statement of around 15 to 17 people have been recorded, and another 7-8 people have been summoned to record their statements.

Police are trying to piece together evidences so that they could figure out the reason behind the suicide. Statements of Varghese’s roommates and and his friend Karan’s have been recorded.

Varghese’s family has alleged that he had mentioned that he had a threat to his life from Karan. Some of the statements recorded by police also speak about Varghese mentioning to his friends that he was harassed by Karan.

“Enos happened to tell his friends that he couldn’t meet them, he didn’t get free time and he was being harassed by Karan. But there is nothing substantial to establish his death or even the murder. Which is why we have now seized phone and laptops of Enos," said a senior police official.

Some statements also mention Varghese was not keeping well since the last few days before he jumped in water, and was taken to hospital by Karan.

Statements of those who worked under Karan have also been recorded.

“The railing is 4 feet long in height, there is no possibility that he would slipped and fell or even for that matter it is not possible for one person to throw him. Even when rings were thrown at him, he refused to catch them," said the officer.

Those onboard the vessel have said that just a few minutes before he committed suicide, Varghese was found to be behaving weird that hinted at a mental issue. Though ruling out any such behaviour from the past.

“Right now the biggest challenge is to find his body, we don’t even know if he is alive or dead to add sections to the FIR," said the officer.

A resident of Adoor in Kerala, Enos Varghese reportedly jumped off the offshore platform on Friday. He was deputed to the post only three weeks ago and was to return home in next two to three days.

However his family has alleged foul play and lodged a complaint with the Mumbai police.

Varghese’s father, Regi Varghese, claimed that his son had sent messages to them that Karan is a habitual offender and will kill him.

NOTE: This news piece may be triggering. If you or someone you know needs help, call any of these helplines: Aasra (Mumbai) 022-27546669, Sneha (Chennai) 044-24640050, Sumaitri (Delhi) 011-23389090, Cooj (Goa) 0832- 2252525, Jeevan (Jamshedpur) 065-76453841, Pratheeksha (Kochi) 048-42448830, Maithri (Kochi) 0484-2540530, Roshni (Hyderabad) 040-66202000, Lifeline 033-64643267 (Kolkata).

