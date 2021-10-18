Onions at Rs 39/kg, Tomatoes at Rs 45: Fuel Price Hike Dulls Festive Cheer as Vegetable Rates Soar

A rapid increase in fuel prices and the subsequent damage to summer crops in Karnataka and Maharashtra due to heavy rainfall has led to an increase in the prices of onion and tomatoes during the festive season.

Notably, this hike in prices takes place amid govt’s efforts to put a check on the cost of kitchen items. Prices of onion and tomato have witnessed a hike while the average prices of pulses and major edible oils have remained almost the same as a month back.

In a report by Economic Times, vegetable traders said that the price rise in the wholesale rates of vegetables was between Rs 10 and Rs 15 per kg while in the retail market, it was around Rs 15-20 per kg and they also indicated that these consumables may get dearer in the coming weeks if a similar situation continues.

“Due to increasing rates of fuel prices, especially diesel, the cost of transportation of vegetables have gone up. So, coupled with the shortage in supply, the enhanced transportation cost is now showing its impact by making vegetables dearer in wholesale as well as retail markets," a trader told The Economic Times.

According to the data compiled by the government, the average price of onions as on Sunday increased to Rs 39 a kg compared to Rs 28 a month back. A year back the average price stood at Rs 46 per kg. In some of the urban centres such as Delhi, Mumbai, and Chennai, the onion prices were in the range of Rs 50-65 per kg on Sunday. Similarly, the prices of tomatoes also saw a steep decline on Sunday. It was Rs 45 a kg on Sunday compared to Rs 27 a kg in September and Rs 41 per kg a year back.

This comes at a time when the consumer affairs ministry on Sunday issued a statement saying that the prices of onion, tomato, and potato were cheaper than last year. The reduction in prices of these vegetables from last year was attributed to calibrated and targeted release of onions from the buffer on the first-in-first-out principle from August, TOI reported.

It noted that generally, there is a gradual rise in prices of onion during September-November as stocks deplete and fresh crops start arriving by mid-November. However, this year the consumer affairs ministry said it started releasing onion from the buffer stock and till October 12, a total of 67,357 tonnes of onion were released in major markets including Delhi, Kolkata, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi, Hyderabad, Bangalore, Chennai, Mumbai, and Chandigarh.

“In addition, Grade-B onions, stocks which are below the fair average quality are disposed of in local markets in Maharashtra, MP, and Gujarat. We have offered onions from the buffer at Rs 21 per kg to all the states for lifting from the storage locations," the ministry said.

