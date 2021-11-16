Online Child Sexual Abuse: 3 Districts in Odisha Under CBI Scanner, Raids On in 13 Others States and UTs

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is conducting searches at around 76 locations in 14 States and Union Territories including Odisha on allegations related to online child sexual abuse and exploitation.

The searches are being carried out in Andhra Pradesh, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Bihar, Odisha, Tamil Nadu, Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Haryana, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, and Himachal Pradesh. The investigation is still on and teams are deployed at all 76 places in the country.

The central investigating agency registered 23 cases against 83 people involved in the sexual abuse of children. They are accused of posting and circulating abuse material on the web space.

In Odisha, the CBI raided Dhenkanal, Bhadrak and Jajpur districts. The special CBI team along with the local police conducted raids at houses of two people in Masudpur in Jajpur, Agarpada in Bhadrak and Colonyshi Dhenkanal. When the team reached the Colonysahi Dhenkanal, the local people attacked the CBI team at accused Surendra Nayak’s house. Till now, the CBI is not confirming any arrest.

