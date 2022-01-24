'Online Tuitions, Weddings Capped at 20': Kerala Govt Imposes Fresh Restrictions in Thiruvananthapuram Amid Covid Spurt

The Kerala government has imposed more restrictions in the Thiruvananthapuram district in view of the rapid surge in Covid cases every day.

Social, cultural, political, religious and public meetings will be allowed with certain restrictions. A maximum of 20 people will be allowed for weddings and funerals. Cinema, theatres, swimming pools and gyms will not be allowed to function. Classes will be online for students except for the final year colleges and classes X and XII students. All tuitions will be allowed online.

Across the State, if the percentage of attendance in educational institutions is less than 40 %, the institution will be considered as a cluster and will be closed for two weeks. The covid review meeting held by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has decided the new restrictions after taking into consideration of the prevailing covid infections in the State.

Advertisement

The government has also allowed one of the parents of children with cerebral palsy or autism will be given provisions for work from home.

In Kerala, 83 percent of people have been given the second dose vaccination and 66 percent of children between the age of 15 and 18 have been given the vaccine.

On Monday, the State reported 26,514 cases, and 881 were admitted to hospitals.

The Kerala government on Thursday imposed fresh restrictions in the state as a preventive measure to contain the rising number of Covid-19 cases. A high-level Covid review meeting, chaired by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan virtually from the United States, decided that only essential services should be allowed on the next two Sundays -January 23 and 30.

It was also decided that restrictions will be imposed at district level on the basis of the number of people admitted to hospitals while the Disaster Management Authority was authorised to divide the districts into three groups, A, B, and C.

Advertisement

Any district where the rate of admission into hospitals has doubled from that registered on January 1 will qualify under A category. In B category districts, more than 10 percent of patients admitted into the hospitals must be Covid-19 patients whereas the districts where more than a quarter of admissions into hospitals are of Coronavirus patients, will be categorised into C zone.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.