OP Chautala Sentenced to 4 Years in Jail, Rs 50 Lakh Fine in Disproportionate Assets Case

A Delhi court sentenced former Haryana Chief Minister OP Chautala to four years in jail and imposed a fine of Rs 50 lakh in a case related to disproportionate assets on Friday.

Special Judge Vikas also directed the authorities concerned to confiscate four of his properties. The court had last week convicted Chautala and said the accused had failed to satisfactorily account for such dis-proportionality by proving his source of income or means by way of which, he acquired assets during this period.

The CBI had filed the case in 2005, and a charge sheet was filed on March 26, 2010, accusing him of amassing assets disproportionate to his legitimate income, between 1993 and 2006.

According to the CBI’s FIR Om Prakash Chautala, while functioning as Chief Minister of Haryana during the period from July 24, 1999, to March 5, 2005, in collusion with his family members and others, accumulated assets, immovable and movable, disproportionate to his known lawful sources of income, in his name, in the names of his family members.

The disproportionate assets were calculated to be Rs 6.09 crore, 189.11 per cent of his known sources of income.

The court had convicted former Haryana chief minister Om Prakash Chautala on May 21.

The court had passed the order and posted the matter for May 26, when the court will hear the arguments on the quantum of the sentence.

