The Indian Army’s medical team at Turkiye’s Iskenderun region is returning home after providing extensive services to a large number of earthquake-hit people.

India launched ’Operation Dost’ to extend assistance to Turkiye as well as Syria after various parts of the two countries were hit by a devastating earthquake on February 6 that has killed over 30,000 people.

"#IndianArmy Medical Facility at Iskenderun, Hatay, concluded their services amidst gratitude and applause from the locals. The team of 60 Para Field Hospital will be returning to #India after their selfless efforts in earthquake affected #Türkiye," the Army tweeted.

Separately, External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said the final NDRF team returned from Turkiye. "Final NDRF team under #OperationDost returns home from Türkiye. 3 Teams of 151 @NDRFHQ personnel & dog squads extended assistance to earthquake affected Türkiye," Bagchi said on Twitter.

"Teams executed search, rescue & relief operations including life detection in 35 worksites of Nurdağı & Antakya," he said.

India sent relief materials as well as medical and rescue teams to Turkiye following the quake. As part of quake assistance, India also sent relief materials and medicines to Syria.

