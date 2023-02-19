Home » News » India » Operation Dost: Indian Army's Medical Team Returning from Turkiye's Quake-hit Iskenderun Region

Operation Dost: Indian Army's Medical Team Returning from Turkiye's Quake-hit Iskenderun Region

The Indian Army's medical team at Turkiye's Iskenderun region is returning home after providing extensive services to a large number of earthquakehit people.

PTI

Last Updated: February 19, 2023, 22:34 IST

New Delhi, India

Seventh flight delivers the relief material for Turkey at Adana airport. (Credits: Twitter/@MEAIndia)
Seventh flight delivers the relief material for Turkey at Adana airport. (Credits: Twitter/@MEAIndia)

The Indian Army’s medical team at Turkiye’s Iskenderun region is returning home after providing extensive services to a large number of earthquake-hit people.

India launched ’Operation Dost’ to extend assistance to Turkiye as well as Syria after various parts of the two countries were hit by a devastating earthquake on February 6 that has killed over 30,000 people.

"#IndianArmy Medical Facility at Iskenderun, Hatay, concluded their services amidst gratitude and applause from the locals. The team of 60 Para Field Hospital will be returning to #India after their selfless efforts in earthquake affected #Türkiye," the Army tweeted.

Separately, External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said the final NDRF team returned from Turkiye.  "Final NDRF team under #OperationDost returns home from Türkiye. 3 Teams of 151 @NDRFHQ personnel & dog squads extended assistance to earthquake affected Türkiye," Bagchi said on Twitter.

"Teams executed search, rescue & relief operations including life detection in 35 worksites of Nurdağı & Antakya," he said.

India sent relief materials as well as medical and rescue teams to Turkiye following the quake. As part of quake assistance, India also sent relief materials and medicines to Syria.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)

first published: February 19, 2023, 22:34 IST
last updated: February 19, 2023, 22:34 IST
