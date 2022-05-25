Oppo Announces OppoHack 2022 Hackathon, Will Be Held In Hybrid Mode Between June - August

Oppo has announced the OppoHack 2022 hackathon in partnership with hackathon expert HackHub. The OppoHack 2022 will be an international hackathon that brings together a community of tech enthusiasts and innovators to tackle real-world problems through emerging technologies.

The hackathon, which will go on from June 2022 to August 2022 will see participants coming from different backgrounds and expertise. The participants will set sail in finding innovative solutions in unhindered cross-device connection as well as user-centric intelligent services in this event that will cater to global technical talents.

The OppoHack 2022 hackathon will introduce a hybrid mode competition with two rounds of hackathon. The first or preliminary round will not only be held offline in 2 co-host cities in the United States, but will also accept online participation. Upon registration, participants will be asked to select one of the co-host hackathons that they will be joining either physically or online. The final round will be live online on all major streaming platforms. The official registration for OppoHackc 2022 opened on May 23, 2022 and interested readers can apply now at oppohack.com.

“OPPOHack2022 is aligned with OPPO’s brand proposition of ‘Inspiration Ahead’, which encourages technology innovators to utilize technology to solve some of the most pressing issues facing humanity even amid times of uncertainty. Besides giving technology enthusiasts a chance to test their talent with OPPOHack 2022, OPPO has also launched the OPPO Research Institute Innovation Accelerator to discover and support proposals and startups to make real-world positive impact," Oppo said in a release.

During the event, participants will get a closer look at the latest updates on Oppo’s Android skin, ColorOS 12. For the OppoHack 2022, Oppo has partnered with 12 universities, 20 incubators, and more than 500 individuals around the globe.

