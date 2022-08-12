Optical Illusion: This Picture Has Moving Figures; Here's How It Works

Optical illusions are a kind of deception to your eyes. You see something but perceive something else altogether. While some optical illusions are puzzles to be solved, others are the kind where stationary shapes can seem to move when seen superficially. You don’t have to find anything here, it’s just a combination of patterns that make it seem like they’re moving inside the stationary picture. All you must do to experience this psychedelic effect is not take your eyes off the picture for 5 seconds.

The optical illusion being discussed today is the one posted by contact lens firm Lenstore. The UK-based firm titled the optical illusion, “Illusory motion" in which rectangular shapes formed different circular patterns. The viewer is asked to look at the different circles and change their point of focus, again and again, to be able to see the effect. Illusory motion or motion illusion is defined by the store as “an optical illusion where the figure appears to move even though the image is stationary."

The beauty of illusory motion in this picture is that even if you try to stop the effect, you wouldn’t be able to as your eyes have adjusted according to the effect. Scientists believe that this either happens due to involuntary eye movement or because the motion detectors of our vision become overactive when we see this picture. This happens due to the combination of colours, shapes, sizes and patterns.

While this was one of the most interesting optical illusions, Lenstore also posted three other optical illusion effects which were titled “Afterimage, “Troxler’s fading" and “Animation Illusions". All three effects had their sciences and explanations on the webpage. These unique optical illusions tell us a lot about how our eyes and brain work and why we see and perceive images the way we do.

