Optimus Concludes Phase 3 Clinical Trial of Molnupiravir Oral Capsule for Covid Treatment

Bulk drugs manufacturer Optimus Pharma on Thursday said it has successfully completed Phase 3 clinical trial of Molnupiravir Oral capsule for the treatment of COVID-19. On May 18, 2021, the Hyderabad-based firm had received approval from the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) to conduct the trial as per the recommendations of the Subject Expert Committee (SEC) of the CDSCO, Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

As per the study on day five, 78.4 per cent of the patients in the treatment group were recorded RT-PCR negative as compared to 48.2 per cent in the placebo group.

Advertisement

Similarly, on the 10th day, 91.5 per cent of the patients in the treatment group were recorded RT-PCR negative as compared to 43 per cent in the placebo group. “Our aim is to develop a cutting-edge and affordable treatment option for COVID-19 and neutralise the disease in minimum treatment duration. We are fully committed to supporting our business partners across various regions of the world who are counting on us for the supply of Molnupiravir," Optimus Pharma Chairman and Managing Director D Srinivas Reddy stated.

Optimus was the first drug firm to file for Phase 3 clinical trial of Molnupiravir with the central licensing authority.

The study was conducting across 29 sites, roughly covering 96 per cent of the nation’s demographic capital. Established in 2004 as custom synthesis laboratory by a team of techno-commercial experts, Optimus is now one of the fastest growing manufacturers of active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) and finished dosages.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.