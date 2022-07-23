Monsoon rains seemed to be have been intensified with several states across the country witnessing normal to heavy downpour. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has also predicted heavy rainfall at isolated places in various parts of the country in the next five days.

IMD, in its bulletin on Saturday, said that the monsoon trough at mean sea level is near its normal position. However, it is very likely to shift gradually southwards during the next two days.

Parts of Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, West Bengal, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, Maharashtra, Goa, Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Tamil Nadu, and Puducherry are likely to witness heavy to very heavy rainfall in next few days.

IMD says widespread rain along west coast likely from today

Widespread rain is expected over the west coast and central India from Saturday as a monsoon trough, an elongated low pressure area, is likely to shift southwards, a senior official of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) was quoted by Hindustan Times as saying.

Gujarat is expected to witness heavy rainfall till July 27. IMD said strong winds with speed reaching 50-60 kmph gusting to 70 kmph are very likely over west-central and adjoining southwest Arabian Sea and 40-50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph over adjoining west central parts Arabian Sea. Fishermen have been advised not to venture out in these areas.

A Western Disturbance as a cyclonic circulation over Central Pakistan and a cyclonic circulation over north Odisha are possible reasons for isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall in various states in the next few days, as per the weather forecasting agency.

Orange alert in parts of Rajasthan, Odisha and Hyderabad

The meteorological department has issued an “orange alert" in parts of Rajasthan, indicating heavy rainfall during the next three to four days, news agency PTI reported.

Heavy to very heavy rains are very likely in Ganganagar and Hanumangarh districts of Rajasthan in the next 24 hours. The IMD has also predicted heavy rain in Jodhpur, Jaipur and Kota divisions.

Meanwhile, IMD’s regional centre in Odisha issued an orange alert in the districts of Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Boudh, and Sonepur for today, July 23 in the wake of possibility of heavy to very heavy rainfall, according to India Today.

An orange alert for heavy to very heavy rainfall has also been issued in Hyderabad, as per Telangana Today.

Uttar Pradesh on alert

Amid heavy rains in border states, rekindled monsoon rains in parts of Uttar Pradesh has put the state administration on “high alert"

“As excessive rain has been reported in some neighbouring states, Uttar Pradesh is prepared to face any situation, whether drought or floods," Principal Secretary (Revenue) Sudhir Garg was quoted as saying by Times of India.

Heavy rain likely in Delhi on July 25

Rain lashed parts of the national capital earlier today. IMD in its bulletin said thunderstorm accompanied with lightning is likely over Delhi in the next five days. Delhi is likely to witness heavy rainfall on July 25.

According to Indian Express, the city has received excess rainfall so far this month.

