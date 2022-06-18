Ordered Killing, But Don't Know Identity of Shooters: Lawrence Bishnoi on Moose Wala's 'Revenge' Murder

Gangster and prime accused Lawrence Bishnoi has ‘confessed’ to having hatched and ordered the murder of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala, police sources have told CNN-News18.

Bishnoi said it was an act of revenge killing and that he was not seeking any protection money from Moose Wala, the sources said, adding that he wanted to avenge the death of Vicky Middukhera.

Bishnoi’s legal team has alleged that their client is being treated ‘inhumanely’ by the Punjab Police. Bishnoi’s counsel Vishal Chopra has said that the police force is violating rules to be followed while interrogating an accused person. They have said they will file a writ petition before a competent court bringing out these actions.

Moose Wala, who had joined the Congress months before the state assembly polls, was shot dead on May 29 by unidentified assailants in Punjab’s Mansa district, a day after the state government curtailed his security cover.

A report by the Times of India quoted sources as saying that Bishnoi said during the interrogation that he did not know who had executed the hit, despite ordering the recce of the late singer’s house.

Bishnoi is being questioned at length at the Crime Investigation Agency office in Kharar, sources had earlier told News18. He was brought under heavy security from Delhi in the early hours of Wednesday.

Punjab Police has claimed to have established the identities of four shooters involved in the murder but none have been arrested yet. Giving exclusive access to News18, the SIT had said Bishnoi had been grilled by different investigators.

It said the cousin of Goldy Brar, Bishnoi’s close aide, had also been brought in and then taken away a few hours after interrogation.

The SIT said Bishnoi had so far been evasive and uncooperative. He also complained that he was unwell and was examined by a team of doctors. The doctors, however, pronounced him fit.

According to the TOI report, SIT sources said that Bishnoi had also stated that the gang members were upset because Moose Wala allegedly assisted his manager Shaganpreet Singh in fleeing to Australia.

Bishnoi made these claims after being shown CTV footage, photographs, and videos of the day and location where the Punjab singer was killed. He was also shown CCTV footage of vehicles following Moose Wala, as well as photos and videos of the attack site, the report said.

