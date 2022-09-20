Orphaned Girl Ties Silver Rakhi on KT Rama Rao's Wrist After he Helps the Techie Pursue Her Dreams

Orphan turned techie Rudra Rachana has made her life an inspirational story to the youngsters where she overcome the hurdles and difficulties in her life with a helping hand from Telangana IT Minister KT Rama Rao.

Emotionally moved Rudra Rachana who completed her graduation in engineering and got job offers from four well-known IT companies through the campus placement tied a silver rakhi to the wrist of the minister in Hyderabad on Monday.

Rachana is a native of Tandriyala village in Kathalapur mandal of Jagtial district in Telangana. She lost her parents when she was a kid. Rachana completed her school education by staying in an orphanage. Later, she completed her diploma course at a polytechnic college in Hyderabad.

Advertisement

She stayed at a home in Yousufguda at Hyderabad which was run by the state government.

She appeared for ECET, an entrance exam for the diploma holders one can join directly in the second year of a four-year-engineering graduation course, and successfully secured a seat in the famous Chaitanya Bharathi Institute of Technology at Gandipet, a locality on the outskirts of Hyderabad, in 2019.

But her financial position would not allow her to pursue B.Tech in computer science.

As a lost option in the near sight, Rudra Rachana posted a request in support of her education on Twitter just 72 hours before paying the prescribed fee to get admission.

The minister immediately responded to the request made and extended financial assistance to her to meet her expenses in pursuing engineering.

Meeting the expectations of the kind-hearted minister, Rachana completed her B.Tech in computer science in June this year.

To thank her god-given brother in the form of minister KTR, she met the minister in Hyderabad on Monday and tied a silver rakhi to his wrist which symbolizes a bond between a brother and a sister. The minister assured her of extending a helping hand further to fulfil her dream of becoming an IAS officer.

Read all the Latest News India and Breaking News here