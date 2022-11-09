Our Fight Is Against Terrorism, its Support System: Amit Shah At Internal Security Review With IB Officials

From national security to terrorism, Union Home Minister Amit Shah reviewed various aspects of internal security at a high-level meeting of Intelligence Bureau (IB) officials from across the country in New Delhi on Wednesday.

Among the issues discussed extensively were counter-terrorism, threats from extremism, cyber security-related issues, border-related aspects and threats from cross-border elements to the integrity and stability of the nation.

Shah said: “The Union Government, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is committed to ensure the security of the nation by strengthening all aspects. In the past eight years, many important steps have been taken to strengthen the internal security of the country."

Shah said the IB has made a very important contribution in maintaining peace in the country since Independence, anonymously without any expectations.

He said: “Our fight is against terrorism as well as its support system. Till we do not fight strictly against both of them, victory over terrorism cannot be achieved."

Shah also stressed the need to further strengthen the process of information-sharing and enhancing liaison between counter-terrorism and anti-drug agencies of all states. He said there is a need to control left-wing extremism by dismantling the financial and logistical support system.

The Union Home Minister said: “We have to make the country’s coastal security impenetrable and for this we should keep a close eye on even the smallest and most isolated port."

Shah said narcotics “not only ruin the youth of the country, but the money earned from it also affects the internal security of the country". “This is why we have to work together for its complete destruction. We have to make maximum use of anti-drone technology to stop smuggling of drugs from across the border through drones," he said.

