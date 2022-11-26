Our Vision for 'Amrit Kaal' is Easy & Speedy Justice for All: PM Modi on Constitution Day

Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended the Constitution Day event at the Supreme Court on Saturday where he paid his tributes to Babasaheb Ambedkar and all the framers of the country’s ‘great’ Constitution.

“On this very day in the year 1949, the independent India did set great foundations for her future. This Constitution Day becomes more special as India heralds ahead after completing her journey of 75 years of independence," Prime Minister Modi said.

PM Modi spoke about how the world views India today and credited India’s strength to India’s Constitution. “The apprehensions, the world had about India have turned into expectations, the world has from India! This is how India is heading forward. This is how India is presenting her capabilities," Modi said.

“In today’s global situation, the eyes of the entire world are on India. Amid the rapid development of India, its quickly growing economy & its strengthening global image, the world is looking at us with great expectations," PM said.

Since 2015, November 26 is observed as Constitution Day to commemorate the adoption of the Constitution of India by the Constituent Assembly in 1949. Earlier, the day was observed as Law Day.

During the programme, the prime minister launched new initiatives under the e-court project. The e-court project is an effort to provide services to litigants, lawyers and the judiciary through information and communication technology enabled courts, the statement pointed out. The initiatives being launched by Prime Minister Modi include ‘virtual justice clock’, ‘JustIS’ mobile app 2.0, digital court and ‘S3WaaS’ websites.

“To impart timely justice, our judiciary is taking many steps. I congratulate you on the attempts being made for ease & access to justice. I am pleased to launch the e-initiatives of the Supreme Court," PM Modi said adding that the government’s vision for Amrit Kaal is a judicial system in which there is easy and speedy justice for all.

Before PM’s speech, Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju said, “Legislative Dept has prepared a glossary of 65,000 legal terms. We plan to digitise and make it available to public in searchable format. Effort will be made to collect legal glossaries published in regional languages, digitise and make it available to public in searchable format."

