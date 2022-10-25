Out on Parole, Rape Convict Ram Rahim Releases Music Video, Holds Online Satsangs

Out on parole, Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh has released a Punjabi video song featuring himself on YouTube, and has consistently been addressing his followers through online satsangs.

The dera chief, who is serving a 20-year jail sentence for raping his two disciples, had recently come out of Sunaria jail on a 40-day parole after which he went to the Barnawa ashram.

His new song, which has been composed, written, sang, and directed by Rahim is called “bhajan," and has garnered over 42 lakh views in one day. The music video was released on the day of Diwali (October 24).

After releasing the song, Rahim interacted with his followers from his Barnawa ashram in Uttar Pradesh. In fact, he has been holding online satsangs from the past several days and these are being attended by scores of his followers including many BJP leaders from UP and Haryana.

In one of his satsangs, he announced that he has written and composed 800 such “bhajans" that will be released soon. He also released a book, Guess What’s My Name, to help followers pick names for their babies, The Indian Express said.

On Sunday, BJP’s Jind MLA Krishan Lal Middha joined an online discussion in his constituency along with scores of other Dera followers.

The Congress candidate for Adampur bypoll, Jai Prakash, has also come forward claiming that he was Ram Rahim’s “biggest disciple," according to The Indian Express.

Rahim also spoke about how Indian festivals are celebrated and what was their original significance.

Speaking on Diwali eve, he appealed to the people to not purchase sweets from the markets, but make them at home. As he said this, he also preempted any criticism from sweets shop owners saying, “these days one doesn’t know who will take exception to what one says." Asserting that he will continue to head the sect, the 55-year-old Dera head said that in several of his letters he has emphasised this. “.. 100 per cent, 1,000 per cent, 1 lakh per cent," he said, clearly to stress his continuing supremacy over the sect, PTI reported.

Apart from the rape charges, Ram Rahim was in 2020 convicted along with four others for hatching a conspiracy to kill Ranjit Singh, a dera manager. He, along with three others, were convicted in 2019 for the murder of a journalist more than 16 years ago.

