Over 1 Lakh Jobs, Proposed Film City: PM Modi to Unveil Asia's Largest Airport at Jewar Tomorrow

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday inspected the venue for the proposed programme of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who will lay the foundation stone of Noida International Airport at Jewar on November 25.

Addressing the media, Adityanath said: “The prime minister will lay the foundation stone of Noida International Airport at Jewar on Thursday. For around 30-35 years, there has been a demand for an airport by the people here. In the absence of the will power that was required to get things off the ground, the work could not proceed. The state government made an immediate decision in the year 2017 itself that Asia’s largest airport would be constructed in the Jewar region."

With the construction of Noida International Airport, the commercial and industrial activities of the people of adjoining areas of Uttar Pradesh in Gautam Budh Nagar, Bulandshahr, Aligarh, Hapur and NCR districts of western Uttar Pradesh will accelerate. Noida International Airport is moving ahead with various possibilities of employment along with development.

The chief minister also said with the guidance of the prime minister, an investment of Rs 10,000 crore is possible in the first phase of Noida International Airport. About Rs 34-35,000 crore will be invested in the construction of the airport and job and employment opportunities will be available to more than 1 lakh people. He said that this airport is a joint venture. The state government along with the Noida, Greater Noida and Yamuna authorities is taking forward the process of construction of the airport.

Adityanath said the Noida International Airport is the fifth international airport of the state and will be functional by the year 2024. “Noida International Green Field Airport will be India’s first pollution-free airport. Also, this airport will be the largest airport in Asia. Near the Noida International Airport, the state government has proceeded with the construction of Film City, which is in its final stages. There are many investment opportunities here. A medical device park is being developed here in the adjoining area itself. The process of setting up an electronic city is also going on a war footing. There is an important node of Defense Industrial Corridor in Aligarh district near this area," said Adityanath.

The chief minister said international airports in Lucknow and Varanasi are already functional in the state. Recently, the Prime Minister inaugurated an international airport in Kushinagar district. Work is in progress for the construction of an international airport in Ayodhya.

“As a result of the UDAN scheme under the guidance of the Prime Minister, 9 airports have become functional in Uttar Pradesh today. In the year 2017, the airports of the state were connected to only 25 destinations, whose number has increased to more than 80 destinations today. The state government is working to develop 11 new airports. The process of construction of these new airports in Sonbhadra, Chitrakoot, Lalitpur, Azamgarh, Shravasti, Aligarh, Saharanpur, Meerut and Moradabad is in the final stages. In the last four and a half years, the basic infrastructure has been developed rapidly in the state," said Adityanath.

He added that huge works of basic infrastructure are being completed in the state, with a good network of expressways spreading in the state. The prime minister inaugurated the Purvanchal Expressway just a few days back. The construction work of Bundelkhand Expressway is in the final stages. The state government is going to start the programme of construction of Ganga Expressway to connect western Uttar Pradesh with eastern Uttar Pradesh. Work is also in progress on Gorakhpur Link Expressway and Ballia Link Expressway.

