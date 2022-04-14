Over 1000 Houses Across Several Villages in Meghalaya District Damaged in Cyclonic Storm

Around 29 villages and 612 houses under Bhoirymbong block in Meghalaya’s Ri Bhoi district were affected due to a cyclonic storm on Thursday. Around 400 houses may also be affected under Tyrso and Mawlasnai Circles, Deputy Commissioner (DC) of Ri Bhoi Arpit Upadhyaya said.

“271 houses partially damaged and 86 houses fully damaged, while three minor injuries were reported from Umeit village," Upadhyaya said.

A school at Umroi Nongrah and one church at Lumdiengngan were affected due to the cyclonic storm, while government properties, including BDO’s Office, Office of the EE, public works department, including quarters, Hatchery cum Poultry Farm and Fisheries, also suffered damages.

In Umsning C&RD Block, initial reports suggested that around 47 villages were affected and several houses damaged.

The DC said, “One temporary shelter has been set up at Syadheh village as standby."

Meanwhile, all line departments – Police, Forest and PWD(R) – were immediately deployed to take necessary action for clearance and restoration. Meghalaya Energy Corporation Limited immediately sent its team to restore the electricity supply in the affected district.

Traffic was also immediately restored at Umsning Block and an online emergency meeting was held with all the block development officers for necessary action. “Block officials are still doing ground surveys for comprehensive assessment," the DC said.

