Over 10k Stuck, Traffic Halted at U'khand's Rishikesh-Yamunotri Highway After Part of Road Collapses

Hours after reopening, the Rishikesh-Yamunotri National Highway was shut down again on Friday after a portion of the road collapsed. Around 10,000 people are stuck after the security wall of the highway leading to the Yamunotri temple collapsed.

The traffic has been stopped on the roads and the people are said to be stuck at different places along the highway, a report in India Today said.

Rajesh Pant, Executive Engineer, National Highway Authority of India, said continuous efforts are being made to reopen the road.

The district administration is trying to evacuate the passengers from smaller vehicles, but people who have come from far away in big vehicles are unable to leave.

The highway had been reopened for traffic on Thursday evening after remaining closed for nearly 24 hours following a stretch of road between Sayanachatti and Ranachatti getting washed away due to heavy rains on Wednesday.

Due to the closure of the highway on Friday morning, dozens of vehicles were stuck at Jankichatti. Meanwhile, power supply and Jankichatti got interrupted since Friday night due to thunderstorm.

