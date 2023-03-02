Home » News » India » Over 260 New Cases in 24 Hours, Active Infections Rise to 2,439

Over 260 New Cases in 24 Hours, Active Infections Rise to 2,439

The Covid case tally stood at 4.46 crore (4,46,86,879) and the national recovery rate has been recorded at 98.80 per cent, the ministry said.

PTI

Last Updated: March 02, 2023, 14:08 IST

New Delhi, India

the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.19 per cent. (PTI Photo/Vijay Verma)
India logged 268 new coronavirus infections, while the active cases increased to 2,439, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Thursday.

The death toll stands at 5,30,772, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,41,53,668, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.19 per cent.  According to the ministry’s website, 220.63 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)

first published: March 02, 2023, 14:08 IST
last updated: March 02, 2023, 14:08 IST
