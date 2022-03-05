Home » News » India » Over 3 Crore People in 15-18 Age Group Fully Vaccinated, Says Health Minister

Over 3 Crore People in 15-18 Age Group Fully Vaccinated, Says Health Minister

Young India is taking the world's largest vaccination drive to the next level, Mandaviya tweeted. (File pic/News18)
He said young India is taking the world's largest vaccination drive to the next level.

PTI
New Delhi // Updated: March 05, 2022, 15:43 IST

Over 3 crore youngsters between the 15-18 age group are now fully vaccinated against the novel coronavirus infection, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said on Saturday.

He said young India is taking the world’s largest vaccination drive to the next level. “What a great feat by our young warriors! Over 3 crore youngsters between 15-18 age group are now fully vaccinated against #COVID19. Young India is taking the world’s largest vaccination drive to the next level! #SabkoVaccineMuftVaccine," Mandaviya tweeted.

first published: March 05, 2022, 15:39 IST