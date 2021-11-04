Over 3 Lakh Challans Issued for Covid Violations from April 19 to Nov 3 in Delhi

The Delhi Police has issued 3,14,977 challans, mostly for not wearing face masks, between April 19 and November 3 this year for violation of various Covid-related norms, of which the maximum were issued to people for not wearing face masks, officials said. \

According to the latest data shared by the Delhi Police, 3,14,977 challans have been issued for such violations since the announcement of lockdown in the national capital on April 19 last year.

The data showed that of the total challans so far, a maximum of 2,78,505 were issued for violation of the mask rule, followed by 30,368 for not adhering to social distancing norms and 2,956 for consumption of liquor, pan, gutkha, tobacco.

Another 1,684 challans were issued for spitting and 1,464 for holding large public gatherings and congregations, the data stated.

The 'unlock' process began in Delhi in a phased manner with the government allowing construction and manufacturing activities from May 31. In following weeks, markets, malls, metro trains, restaurants and bars and many other activities were allowed.

