Over 30 Countries Agree on Mutual Recognition of COVID-19 Vaccine Certificates with India: Sources

South Africa, Brazil, Bangladesh, Botswana, China are some countries in which Indian travelers have to follow additional rules upon arrival. (Image for representation: Gagan NAYAR/AFP)

The countries that have agreed on mutual recognition with India include the UK, France, Germany, Nepal, Belarus, Lebanon, among others.

PTI
New Delhi // Updated: October 14, 2021, 21:55 IST

Over 30 countries have agreed on mutual recognition of COVID-19 vaccine certificates with India, official sources said on Thursday. The countries that have agreed on mutual recognition with India include the UK, France, Germany, Nepal, Belarus, Lebanon, Armenia, Ukraine, Belgium, Hungary and Serbia, they said.

South Africa, Brazil, Bangladesh, Botswana, China and some nations in Europe, including the UK, are among the countries whose travellers need to follow additional measures on arrival in India, including post-arrival testing, the sources said.

first published: October 14, 2021, 21:42 IST
