Over 30 Lakh Trees Cut in India for Developmental Projects in 2020-21, None in Delhi: Govt

Nearly 31 lakh trees were cut down for construction and development of public infrastructure projects across India in 2020-21, but not a single tree was felled in the national capital, the Centre said on Monday. Responding to a query raised in the Lok Sabha, Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav said as many as 30,97,721 trees were felled with approval under the Forest (Conservation) Act and Rs 359 crore was spent on compensatory afforestation in 2020-21.

“The permission for tree felling is accorded by the respective state governments/ union territory administrations under the provisions of various Acts, rules, guidelines and directions of courts. However, during 2020-21, proposals involving 30,97,721 number of trees have been accorded prior approval under the provisions of the Forest (Conservation) Act 1980 by the ministry," Yadav said in a written statement. He also said approval of diversion proposals under the Forest (Conservation) Act, 1980 is a continuous process and that the states and UTs are required to carry out compensatory afforestation in lieu of forest areas allowed to be diverted for non-forestry use.

The minister apprised the House that for the 30.97 lakh trees felled, over 3.6 crore seedlings were planted as part of compensatory afforestation during that year for which Rs 358.87 crore was spent by the government. The minister said not a single tree was cut down for developmental projects in Delhi during 2020-21 but over 53,000 seedlings were planted under the compensatory afforestation scheme for which Rs 97 lakh was spent.

As per the data shared by the minister, the maximum number of trees were cut down in Madhya Pradesh (16,40,532), followed by Uttar Pradesh (3,11,998) and Odisha (2,23,375). However, the maximum amount of money spent for afforestation was by Gujarat (Rs 52 crore), followed by Uttarakhand (Rs 48.2 crore) and Haryana (Rs 45 crore).

