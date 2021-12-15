Over 39,000 Villages Await High Speed 3G, 4G Mobile Internet, Lok Sabha Told

More than 39,000 villages across India await high speed mobile Internet through 3G and 4G technology, including 25,000 of those, which are yet to have a mobile network coverage, according to the government data.

The Ministry of Communications informed the Lok Sabha on Wednesday that the Department of Telecommunications (DoT), on the basis of a survey carried out in 2020, has estimated that 5.72 lakh villages out of 5.97 lakh inhabited census villages of the country have mobile network coverage.

“Out of 5.72 lakh mobile covered villages in the country, 5.58 lakh villages have high speed mobile internet through 3G/4G technology," the ministry said in a written reply.

Advertisement

Further, out of the total mobile Internet subscribers in the country, more than 41% are in rural areas while nearly 59% are in urban areas.

As of September 30, the total number of mobile Internet subscribers in the country has reached 80.8 crore out which 33.4 crore are in the rural areas.

The number of mobile Internet subscribers in the urban areas is 47.4 crore.

The government has started the BharatNet project in all the Gram Panchayats and villages of the country to provide high speed Internet and broadband.

The BharatNet project was launched to connect the 2.6 lakh gram panchayats in the country with broadband. As on November 30, at least 1.67 lakh gram panchayats were made service ready in the country.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.