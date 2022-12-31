Over 500 Samples Sent to INSACOG for Genome Sequencing in Last 30 Days to Detect New Covid Strains

In a move to detect every possible strain of Covid-19 in India, more than 500 samples have been sent to INSACOG for genome sequencing in the last 30 days, experts told the principal secretary to the prime minister.

Principal secretary PK Mishra, who chaired a high-level meeting on Covid with senior officials and experts on Friday, was told that efforts to strengthen whole genome sequencing and to ensure that a larger number of samples are sent from across the country to INSACOG, were underway. This was based on directions given by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

In the review meeting, Mishra was informed about all the latest moves by several ministries to tackle the growing concern over the Covid situation in countries, including the evolving scenario in China, Japan, South Korea, Singapore and Brazil among others. He was apprised of steps taken by several ministries, including health, AYUSH, commerce and civil aviation.

Advertisement

For instance, he was informed that union health minister Mansukh Mandaviya held a meeting with representatives of pharma companies and senior officials to review the availability of medicines and monitor their stocks and prices.

Mandaviya had asked pharma companies to keep a close watch on the global supply chain scenario and to ensure adequate stocks and availability of all drugs, including those used for Covid. Also, the ministry of commerce has been asked to monitor ongoing exports of medicinal products and equipment to China.

As far as the status of Covid-19 vaccination is concerned, Mishra was shown latest vaccination coverage data, as per which more than 220 crore doses have been administered to beneficiaries. Out of these, 102.56 crore are first doses (97 percent) and 95.13 crore are second doses (90 percent). Experts also discussed issues regarding vaccine research and their manufacturing in India.

Discussions around evolving Covid situation

Advertisement

Mishra was further informed about Mandaviya’s virtual review meeting with state health ministers on Covid-19. The focus was on enhancing awareness about Covid-appropriate behaviour and strengthening surveillance, including increased testing and uptake of Covid-19 precautionary doses.

States have started monitoring severe acute respiratory infections (SARI), influenza-like illness (ILI) and similar diseases to identify early warning signs, and a weekly report is being sent to the health ministry. Monitoring these illnesses is important as the symptoms are similar to that of Covid.

Mishra was also apprised of mock drills at all health facilities to ensure their readiness, with a specific focus on oxygen plants, ventilators, logistics and human resources. There was also a discussion over the issuance of detailed advisory on Covid for states apart from an advertisement, which was issued in national and regional papers for awareness regarding steps taken for Covid management in states.

Read all the Latest India News here