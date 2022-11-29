Over 500-Year-old Bridge Stands Tall in Bengal's Malda, Historians and Locals Demand Renovation

From Cargo trucks to passenger cars, several vehicles pass over the 500-year-old bridge. More than 1,000 vehicles are traveling over this ancient bridge every day. As the five-hundred-year-old bridge is still standing strong, regular maintenance is done by the administration.

But people wonder what kind of technology was used to build this bridge. Not one, still present-day Malda Gour or Gauda has several bridges dating back to ancient times. The bridges were constructed during the Babur reign. A road is currently built over the bridge. The road leading to Mahadipur land port is on this bridge.

There were many such bridges one can see even now in the capital city of ancient Bengal. Even in ancient times, there was an advanced communication system in this Bengal. Some of its traces are still present in the English Bazar block of Gour in Malda.

Advertisement

According to historians, there were a total of five such bridges in Gour. But currently, three bridges exist in good condition. All the bridges are made of famous Gaudiya bricks. The bridges were of five or seven arches. There are five or seven gates under the bridges for draining water.

Such a bridge is located in the Indo-Bangladesh border area. There are two bridges in Mahadipur village. A bridge is dilapidated due to a lack of maintenance. Historians and locals have appealed to the administration to preserve the history of this bridge by renovating it.

The capital of ancient Bengal was Gaur. According to historians, it was a trading city. Merchants used to come here from different parts of the country and abroad. Many people used to come here for business on the Ganga River. Gour became an industrial city due to good trade.

At that time, Gour was very advanced. After the destruction of Gour, some traces of them remain. The ancient buildings of Gour from various ruins with this bridge and the water drainage system are proof of this.

Read all the Latest India News here