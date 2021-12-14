Over 6 Crore People Inoculated with Both Doses of Covid-19 Vaccine in UP

The state has also achieved the landmark of administering the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine to nearly 81 per cent of the eligible adult population, it said. In the light of emergence of the Omicron variant, the state government has expedited its vaccination coverage in the state.

Ramping up daily testing to detect the virus has helped in the fight against the second wave, it said, adding that daily sample testing has ranged between 1.5 lakh to 2 lakh in the state. Emerging as a leader in conducting maximum COVID-19 tests, Uttar Pradesh has tested as many as 8,98,34,011 samples for coronavirus infection so far.

The total positivity rate (TPR) for the virus in the state at present is 0.01 per cent, it said.

