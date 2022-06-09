Over 72,509 Loudspeakers Removed from Places of Worship Across UP; Handed Over to Schools, Public

As part of the drive to remove loudspeakers from religious places across Uttar Pradesh, the state police on Thursday said that it has taken action on nearly 1.30 lakh such devices.

The loudspeakers that were removed have been handed over to the schools. More than 13,145 loudspeakers were donated for the morning assembly of the schools, while as many as 1,583 speakers were handed over for the public address system in the area.

The home department had on April 23 issued orders to remove loudspeakers from religious places. The CM’s directives were based on an order of the Allahabad High Court and the state authorities were on their toe to follow the same in letter and spirit.

The entire process was conducted peacefully and amicably by maintaining dialogues with the spiritual leaders of various communities. During the drive, the religious leaders were made aware of the noise pollution through loudspeakers. Giving out a good message to society, the religious leaders extended their cooperation in removing the loudspeakers.

