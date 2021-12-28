Over 9,500 Acres of Defence Land Encroached, UP Tops with 1,927 Acres Under Its Custody

We often hear about somebody encroaching on someone else’s land. We usually think that encroachers are the strongmen who encroach on the land that belongs to the weak people. But you will be surprised to know that the encroachers in our country are so daring that they have even encroached upon the land that belongs to the Defence Department.

Not just 100 or 200 acres but more than 9,500 acres of Defence land is under encroachment. The Defence Ministry has given these details in a report and this was disclosed in a reply given to a question asked in Parliament. This report contains the details about Defence department land encroached in different States.

These three States have maximum encroachment

Though this report contains details of encroachment on Defence land in 30 States of the country, it says that most of the encroachments are in three states – Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra where a total of 4,572 acres of land is under encroachment while a total of 9,505 acres of Defence land has encroached in the country. In Uttar Pradesh, a total of 1,927 acres of Army land have encroached while in Madhya Pradesh it is 1,660 acres and in Maharashtra, a total of 985 acres of Army land has encroached. In the fourth position is West Bengal where 560 acres of Army land is under encroachment.

In five years, only this much of land Army could get back

Encroachers do not leave the encroachment on Army’s land easily.

This could be understood from the fact that in the last five years only 1,000 acres of land could be freed from the encroachers. The interesting thing is that of the three States where the maximum of Defence land has encroached, the Army could manage to free only a small part of encroached land in the last five years. Of this, 435-acre land was freed from encroachment in Uttar Pradesh while in Madhya Pradesh only 43 acres and in Maharashtra, only 36 acres of land could be taken back from the encroachers.

Encroachment happens on land that is outside the Cantonment area

One may wonder how Army land could have encroached when the Army is there on guard. But this is not the case. Army land is uninhabited like any common land. These lands are usually camping grounds that lie outside the cantonment area which has no fencing nor any boundary wall. That is why they can easily encroach.

There have been numerous cases of encroachment by builders and locals on Army land reported earlier. In many cases, it is alleged that Army officials and officers have been found hand in gloves with such encroachers. In some cases, it has been seen that to encroach upon the Army land, the land surrounding the Army land is purchased and then slowly encroach upon the land that belongs to the Army.

