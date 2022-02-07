Pa Ranjith Criticises Tamil Nadu Governor Over NEET Exemption Bill

Filmmaker Pa Ranjith who is known for making social issue centric films like Karnan, Sarpatta has criticised Tamil Nadu governor RN Ravi for returning the NEET exemption bill proposed by the state government. The bill proposes to exempt Tamil nadu medical aspirants from taking NEET for admission to UG degree courses in medicine, dentistry and homoeopathy. Instead, aspirants will be given admission based on the marks obtained in the qualifying exam through the normalisation method.

Following reports of multiple suicides of NEET aspirants due to pressure of the exam, the DMK government in the state had introduced a bill giving an alternative method to admission in UG medical courses to save aspirants from undue pressure of the exams.

Advertisement

Speaking to reporters in Chennai, Ranjith said that the governor’s actions were against the interest and sentiments of the Tamil people. This is not the first time that Ranjith has spoken against NEET. In June last year, he called for the scrapping of the NEET examination and alleged that it undermined and limited students from state boards and Tamil language schools.

Ranjith, who was at the photo exhibition that aimed to bring the neglected side of North Chennai, said that certain parts of the city has always been seen as a dirty area but the photographs break stereotypes and aesthetically depict the life of people here.

Ranjith is currently gearing for the release of his next directorial Kuthiraivaal. The film will be released in theatres on March 4.

Ranjith’s last directorial Sarpatta Parambarai had to be released directly on OTT platform Amazon Prime due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Using boxing as a medium of storytelling, the film highlighted caste fault lines in society. Sarpatta Parambrai opened to positive responses from the audience as well as the critics.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.