Veteran sculptor Sudarsan Sahoo and former Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan were among those given the Padma awards by President Ram Nath Kovind at a ceremony at the Rashtrapati Bhavan here on Tuesday. Sahoo, who hails from Odisha, was awarded the Padma Vibhushan for his contribution in the field of art. Veteran doctor and educationist from Karnataka Belle Monappa Hegde and archaeology legend B B Lal were also given the Padma Vibhushan awards.

Sumitra Mahajan, India’s first eight-time woman MP, and Nripendra Misra, veteran Indian Administrative Service officer, were presented the Padma Bhushan for their contribution in public affairs and civil service, respectively. Former Assam chief minister Tarun Gogoi (posthumous) was also honoured with the Padma Bhushan. The award was received by his wife.

Advertisement

>ALSO READ | Padma Awards: Sushma Swaraj Awarded Padma Vibhushan Posthumously

Social worker from Assam Lakhimi Baruah, Professor Jai Bhagwan Goyal, Hindi litterateur from Haryana’s Kurukshetra, Manganiyar folk singer from Rajasthan Lakha Khan, acclaimed carnatic vocalist Bombay Jayashri Ramnath, senior orthopaedic surgeon from Dehradun Bhupendra Kumar Singh Sanjay and noted Hindi professor and journalist from Srinagar Chaman Lal Sapru were given Padma Shri awards.

TVS Motor Company Chairman Venu Srinivasan was today presented the prestigious award for his contribution to the field of trade and industry. He is known to be passionate about his commitment to society through a unique model of village development in South India.

Rajasthan-based Pali writer Arjun Singh Shekhawat, foremost authorities on Sanskrit Vyakaran Ram Yatna Shukla, Delhi-based social worker Jitender Singh Shunty, steeplechase athlete Sudha Singh, veteran Hindi writer from Bihar Mridula Sinha (posthumous), gear man of Coimbatore P Subramanian (posthumous), social worker from West Bengal Guru Maa Kamali Soren and tribal folk culture scholar from Bhopal Kapil Tiwari were also given the Padma Shri awards.

India’s leading dwarf para athlete K Y Venkatesh and Bangladesh liberation war veteran Lt Col Quazi Sajjad Ali Zahir were also honoured with the Padma Shri awards. Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah were among the dignitaries present during the civil investiture ceremony to give away the awards.

Through the Padma awards, the government seeks to recognise “work of distinction" in various fields such as art, literature and education, sports, medicine, social work, science and engineering, public affairs, civil service, trade and industry. The Padma awards are given in three categories — Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan and Padma Shri — and announced annually on the eve of Republic Day.

Advertisement

The Padma Vibhushan is awarded for exceptional and distinguished service, Padma Bhushan for distinguished service of high order and Padma Shri for distinguished service in any field. The Narendra Modi government has been honouring many unsung heroes, who are contributing to society in different ways, with Padma awards since 2014.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.