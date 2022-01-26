Padma Awards 2022: Proud, Inspired After Receiving Padma Bhushan, Says Singer Rashid Khan

Hindustani classical music exponent Rashid Khan, who was conferred with the Padma Bhushan on Tuesday, said he was proud and inspired with the recognition.

Khan, who was awarded the Padma Shri in 2006, has sung for several Hindi films as well. His most popular track from Bollywood songs is ‘Aaoge Jab Tum Saajna’ from Jab We Met.

Padma Awards, one of the highest civilian awards of the country, are conferred in three categories, namely, Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan and Padma Shri. The awards are given in various disciplines/ fields of activities, viz.- art, social work, public affairs, science and engineering, trade and industry, medicine, literature and education, sports, civil service, etc.

Padma Vibhushan is awarded for exceptional and distinguished service; Padma Bhushan for distinguished service of high order and Padma Shri for distinguished service in any field. The awards are announced on the occasion of Republic Day every year.

Excerpts from an interview:

>How are you feeling about receiving the Padma Bhushan?

I feel great. I didn’t expect it. I got a call yesterday. Padma Bhushan is one of the most prestigious awards. Getting any other award and Padma Bhushan are not the same. I am feeling proud and inspired.

>What will be your focus now?

I have never focussed on awards, I have always focussed on my work. I will try to do better work to make my nation proud. This award means a lot to me.

>Singer Sandhya Mukherjee, table maestro Pandit Anindya Chatterjee and former West Bengal chief minister Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee have refused the awards…

Sandhya didi should have got the Padma award much before. She should have been given Padma Bhushan. She is a stalwart, I think the government should have seen this. I won’t comment on Bhattacharjee.

>What are your plans now?

I have academies in Kolkata and Tripura, now I want start its branches across India. That is my dream.

