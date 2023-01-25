Dilip Mahalanabis, hailed as the ORS (Oral Rehydration Solution) pioneer, will be conferred with the Padma Vibhushan (posthumous) — India’s second highest civilian award — as the Government of India on Wednesday announced the list of unsung Padma awardees 2023.

The 87-year-old doctor from West Bengal pioneered the wide use of ORS, which is estimated to have saved over 5 crore lives globally, according to a government release.

Mahalanabis died in Kolkata last October.

The government statement said that Mahalanabis demonstrated the effectiveness of ORS while serving in refugee camps during the 1971 Bangladesh Liberation War, having returned from the US to serve.

Other recipients

The Padma list comprised 25 other names of unsung and unknown heroes from the fields of social work, medicine, literature and education, among others.

VP Appukuttan Poduval, a Gandhian who has been working for the upliftment of weaker sections of society for several decades, Vadivel Gopal and Masi Sadaiyan, professional snake catchers, Tula Ram Upreti, a 98-year-old organic farmer from Sikkim were some of the names that featured in the Padma list. They will be awarded Padma Shri, India’s fourth highest civilian honour.

In the field of medicine, apart from Mahalanabis, Munishwar Chander Dawar, a 76-year-old war veteran doctor, and Ratan Chandra Kar, a 66-year-old retired government doctor will be honoured with the Padma Shri.

Dawar, the government said, has been treating the poor and disadvantaged sections at an affordable cost of Rs 20, up from Rs 2 in 2010s, while Kar has worked with the Jarawa tribe who inhabit the Andamans and brought them back from the verge of extinction during the 1999 measles epidemic.

The Padma Awards – Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan and Padma Shri – are among the country’s highest civilian awards. Instituted in 1954, these awards, announced on the occasion of the Republic Day every year, seek to recognize ‘work of distinction’ and are given for distinguished and exceptional achievements/service in all fields/disciplines, such as, Art, Literature and Education, Sports, Medicine, Social Work, Science and Engineering, Public Affairs, Civil Service, Trade and Industry etc.

