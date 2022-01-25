Home » News » India » Centre Announces Padma Bhushan for Ex-Bengal CM Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee, CPIM Veteran Won’t Accept

Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee is currently very ill and bedridden. (Image: Reuters)
Party sources said Bhattacharjee has not been informed about this award. The party had not allowed their senior leader Jyoti Basu to be the Prime Minister.

Kamalika Sengupta| News18.com
Updated: January 25, 2022, 22:17 IST

As the list of Padma awardees came out on Tuesday, one of the surprise names among the list of Padma Bhushan winners was former West Bengal chief minister Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee. However, the veteran communist leader has refused to accept the award.

Bhattacharjee said he was not aware that he had been named for the Padma Bhushan and that he would reject it if it was true. “I don’t know anything about a Padma Bhushan award. No one told me anything about it. If they have given me a Padma Bhushan award. I am rejecting it," he said in a statement.

Bhattacharjee is currently very ill and bedridden. His party’s Rajya Sabha MP and Communist Party of India (Marxist) leader Bikash Bhattacharya said, “This is bogus. As far as I know, this award will not be accepted by him."

There has been a major stir in the political circles of Bengal as Bhattacharjee has been a hardliner and has vehemently opposed the Modi government in several instances. He has been in the highest body of politburo in his party, which has always spoken against the saffron camp. The party had not allowed their senior leader Jyoti Basu to be the Prime Minister.

(With PTI inputs)

