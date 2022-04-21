Painter Held for Kidnapping 5-year-old Girl in Bhubaneswar

A man has been arrested for allegedly kidnapping a 5-year-old girl from a Sikharchandi slum in Bhubaneswar on Thursday. The girl was missing for the last five days. Police rescued her from Chandrasekharpur.

The accused was identified as Ashok Das, a native of Jatni in the Khorda district, who worked as a painter in Bhubaneswar.

Bhubaneswar DCP Umashankar Dash said, “A case has been registered in Infocity Police station. We have formed a special team to rescue the child. On the basis of CCTV footage, we rescued the child from the Chandrasekharpur area. The accused used to visit the slum often. Further investigation is going on."

Members of several social organisations have also helped the police in the search operation.

“She was playing near the house. After a few hours, we could not find the child and lodged an FIR at the police station. He has kidnapped the child for selling purposes," said the mother.

The police have intensified the investigation to ascertain whether it is a child trafficking racket or not and others involved in the crime.

