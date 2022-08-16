Terror Activities in J&K to Shoot Up, Pak Under Pressure to Violate Ceasefire: Sources To News18

Pakistan is likely to increase terror activities in Jammu and Kashmir as terror outfits are pressuring the Army to violate ceasefire, top intelligence sources told CNN-News18 exclusively.

Intelligence inputs accessed by CNN-News18 confirmed that these groups are putting pressure on Pakistan to arrange for their infiltration.

A large number of trained cadre is sitting in Peshawar, Bahawalpur and Muzzaffarabad, said sources, adding that the cadre has returned from Nangarhar and other border regions of Afghanistan after the Taliban forced them back. Infiltration by the cadre means the Pakistan Army will support them from the Line of Control (LOC).

Their firing will force India to retaliate, making it tough to sustain ceasefire, said sources.

3 CLUSTERS in POK

Earlier, CNN-News18 had reported how facilitated by the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), terror camps are being run in three clusters of the Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir (PoK) region.

The clusters are Manshera, Muzzafarabad and Kotli, sources had said, adding that all groups, namely the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM), Al-Badar and Harkat-ul-Mujahideen, are running camps there.

The Manshera cluster has camps at Boi, Balakot, Garhi Habibullah.

The Muzzafarabad cluster has camps at Chelabandi, Shawainala, Abdullah Bin Masood and Dulai. The 3 POK brigade of Pak army is coordinating the activities of Sensa, Kotli, Gulpur, Fagosh and Dubgi camps of Kotli cluster.

LAUNCH PADS IN FORWARD AREAS

Sources say the camps mainly work as feeders for launch pads in the forward areas.

The forward areas are 2-3 km close to the Line of Control (LOC) in Gurez, Kel, Neelum Valley, Tangdhar, Uri Chakoti, Gulmarg, Poonch, Rajouri, Naushera and Sundarbani sector.

At the camps, youths recruited from Pakistan’s Punjab are trained in use of arms and suicide attacks, sources had said.

They move just before winter and overground workers (OGW) from Srinagar work as their supervisors, said sources.

The OGWs get the weapons sent by the ISI through drones.

‘MISSION KASHMIR’

CNN-News18 had earlier spoken to a retired ISI officer, who, on condition of anonymity, had revealed their blueprint.

According to the officer, the ISI was activating its ‘Mission Kashmir’ again for survival and importance in the region.

The officer had said the ISI was making a new rogue nexus of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), Jaish Mohammad (JeM), a few Pro-Pakistan fighters of Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) and others with the Islamic State Wilayah Hind (ISHP).

According to the officer, the group is getting its funding from ancestral properties in J&K of those based in Pakistan.

