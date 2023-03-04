Pak Trying to Push Terrorists, Narcotics and Weapons to Revive Terrorism in J&K, Says DGP

Director General of Police Dilbag Singh on Saturday said Pakistan is trying to push more terrorists, drugs, and weapons into Jammu and Kashmir, where the graph of militancy is on the decline with security agencies determined to finish terrorism.

He termed the recovery of seven kilograms of heroin, over Rs 2 crore, and arms and ammunition from a house of a notorious drug peddler near the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch district as a “big success”, saying the security forces are working comprehensively to dismantle the entire support structure of terrorism in the Union Territory.

“We have checked infiltration (of terrorists) through underground (tunnels) and overground channels, but Pakistan is still making continuous efforts to push the terrorists in large numbers into this side,” the DGP told reporters on the sidelines of a function in Samba district.

He said the infiltration bids are made to fill the militant ranks and upscale the graph of terrorism which is on the decline.

However, police along with other security agencies are alert to frustrate any attempt to disrupt peace and determined to finish terrorism from Jammu and Kashmir, Singh said.

“Strict action will be taken against anyone who tries to disrupt the peaceful atmosphere,” he said.

The police chief said besides pushing terrorists, Pakistan is also involved in the smuggling of drugs and weapons into this side.

Referring to the seizure of drugs and money in Poonch on Friday, he said police and other security agencies “had a very big success in the fight against narco-terrorism”.

“This impure action of Pakistan was to keep terrorism alive…Security agencies are acting sternly against drug traffickers and an investigation is on to unravel the whole conspiracy and bring the culprits to book,” he said.

Singh said inter-state connections have started emerging during the probe in the case, which has international ramifications as “some dollars were also seized”.

The DGP said Pakistan is making attempts to push more consignments of drugs and weapons and also trying to lure the youth into terrorism by handing them smuggled weapons.

“The proceeds of the drug trade are utilised to fund terrorism with some of the drug peddlers used as couriers and overground workers to raise the support structure for terrorists. We are working on a comprehensive level to dismantle the entire support structure of terrorism, which is our duty and we are working on it,” he said.

