'Will Burn His Effigy': BJP's Nationwide Stir Today Over Pak FM Bhutto's Attack on Modi | Key Points

The personal attack by Pakistani foreign minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari against Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a press conference at the United Nations in New York has sparked an outrage across the country and left the Bharatiya Janata Party fuming. In a statement on Friday, BJP said it will launch nationwide protests over Bhutto’s “derogatory" comment.

The Bharatiya Janata Party said there will be protests in all the state capitals across the country. BJP karyakartas will burn the effigy of Pakistan and Pakistani Foreign Minister and will strongly condemn the shameful statement of Pakistani Foreign Minister," BJP said in a statement on Friday. The party said Bilawal Bhutto’s remark were “highly derogatory and full of cowardice". It added that Bhutto made the comments to divert global attention from Pakistan’s collapsing economy, lawlessness and gradual anarchy in Pakistan. On Friday, BJP workers staged a protest outside Pakistan High Commission in Delhi against Bilawal’s statement. The BJP said that India’s foreign policy is being appreciated globally, while Pakistan is facing backlash from even smaller nations. “On one hand we have our Prime Minister Narendra Modi under whose leadership India has left its indelible mark on various global fora, and on the other hand, we have Pakistan which has faced ridicule and insult on various international platforms. On one hand, India’s foreign policy is being appreciated globally, while on the other hand, Pakistan is facing backlash from even smaller nations," the BJP said, reported news agency ANI. The party said that everyone saw how even the Pakistani students were rescued during the rescue mission carried out during the Russia-Ukraine conflict which was carried out under the guidance of PM Modi. BJP said the kind of language Bilawal Bhutto has used is extremely reprehensible and it does not reflect the true spirit of statesmanship and also crosses the limit of decency in public life. “Does Bilawal Bhutto even have the stature to comment about our Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is a true statesman and a highly respected global leader! This demeaning statement of Bilawal Bhutto had further lowered the image of Pakistan on the global platform," it added. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) also slammed Pakistan’s Foreign Minister for his “uncivilized outburst" at Prime Minister Modi and said that “these comments are a new low, even for Pakistan." Responding to media queries, MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said: “Pakistan foreign minister’s frustration would be better directed towards the masterminds of terrorist enterprises in his own country, who have made terrorism a part of their state policy. Pakistan needs to change its own mindset or remain a pariah."

