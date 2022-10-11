Pakistan Decides to Buy 6.2 Mn Mosquito Nets from India to Ward Off Dengue, Malaria after Flood Fury

Pakistan has decided to purchase 6.2 million mosquito nets from India, with Islamabad struggling to curb the spread of dengue, malaria, and other vector-borne diseases due to the recent devastating floods, sources told CNN-News18 on Tuesday.

Pakistan’s health ministry had sought permission to procure mosquito nets from India last month.

The World Health Organization (WHO) is using financial resources provided by Global Fund to acquire the nets for Pakistan, according to reports.

The health ministry officials say they will try to complete the process by the middle of November.

WHO officials too say they are planning to obtain the mosquito nets by next month via the Wagah route.

Over 1,700 people were killed, about 33 million displaced and a third of the country was inundated by the worst floods to hit Pakistan, prompted by unprecedented rains since mid-June.

The WHO had warned last month that a surge in diseases like malaria can cause a “second disaster" in the country. The global health body warned of 2.7 million malaria cases in 32 districts in flood-hit Pakistan by January 2023.

