Pakistan Terror Handlers Involved in Disruption of Friday Prayers at Srinagar Jama Masjid, 13 Held

Acting tough against those who raised anti-India and pro-freedom slogans during the Friday prayers in the Jama Masjid in Srinagar, the Jammu and Kashmir police has arrested 13 people involved in the anti-national activity.

The investigations into the case revealed that the conspiracy to disrupt law and order in Kashmir was hatched in Pakistan and instructions to disrupt Friday prayers at the Jama masjid were received from the Pakistan handlers of terror outfits to provoke the attendees of the mosque to disrupt peace in the Valley.

“Initial investigations suggested that the accused in furtherance of a well-planned conspiracy had received instructions from Pakistani handlers of terror outfits to disrupt Friday prayers in Jamia Masjid and create law and order situation by provoking the attendees. Thus, section 120B was also invoked in this case," a senior police officer said.

As per a police spokesperson, yesterday afternoon, there were Friday prayers in Jamia Masjid wherein a huge gathering took place.

“Around twenty four thousand persons attended the Friday prayers, which is among the largest in recent history," he said

After culmination of the prayers, about a dozen persons started anti-national and provocative sloganeering, this was joined by a couple of others as well, while most of the gathering remained aloof.

“There was also an altercation between the persons indulging in sloganeering and the volunteers of intezamia committee of Jamia masjid who tried to stop such sloganeering and hooliganism," the spokesman said.

He said that this created a situation of ruckus inside the mosque leading to clashes between the two groups.

“Later, the hooligans were dispersed outside the mosque by volunteers. Even after coming outside from one gate, more than a dozen among them tried to provoke others by sloganeering, which failed and in 2 to 3 minutes they dispersed in hurry, seeing police presence around," he said.

Soon after the incident came to light, the Srinagar Police registered a case in Nowhatta Police station under FIR no 16/2022 under sections 124A and 447 of IPC.

“During the course of investigation, technical means were adapted to identify these hooligans and raids were conducted at different locations which led to arrest of two main instigators of the sloganeering identified as Basharat Nabi Bhat son of Gh Nabi Bhat of Hawal, Nowhatta and Umar Manzoor Sheikh son of Late Manzoor Sheikh of Bahuddin Saab, Nowhatta," he said.

He said that both were apprehended and formally arrested in the case.

“Eleven (11) more accused were subsequently arrested in this case who were involved in the sloganeering and hooliganism inside the Jamia masjid and at the gate," he said.

He said that many more suspected persons are being examined and will be formally arrested as soon as their role clearly comes forth in this case.

PSA dossiers of all these accused are being prepared for booking them under PSA act as well, in addition to the case.

“Investigation in this case is undergoing at fast pace and some more arrests are likely.

“Srinagar Police informs all citizens that any attempt at disrupting peace will be viewed very seriously, strictest action under provisions of law will be taken against all those who get involved in such illegal activities," the spokesman said.

He said that, no attempt at using religious places for furthering anti-national and terrorist agenda will be tolerated at all.

Police has also asked the parents to keep a watch on company of their children, indulging in such activities may cause irreparable damage to career prospects.

