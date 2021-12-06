Pakistan Youth, Trying to Cross Border to Meet Mumbai Girl, Nabbed by BSF

A long-distance relationship between a Pakistani youth and a Mumbai-based girl cost the former dearly when he was nabbed by the BSF while crossing over to India. The young man tried to cross the India-Pakistan border to meet the girl but was caught at the border. Right now, the BSF personnel are busy interrogating the youth.

According to reports, the Pakistani youth, named Mohammed Ahmar, crossed the zero line between Sherpura and Kailash posts of the Border Security Force on the Indo-Pak border in the Anupgarh area of Sri Ganganagar and went to Tarbandi. As soon as he tried to cross the cordon, he was nabbed. Upon interrogation, he revealed his name as Mohammed Ahmar, son of Mohammed Aslam. He claims that he is 22 years old.

Mohammed told the BSF officials that he is a resident of Bahawalpur in Pakistan. During interrogation, Pakistani currency notes and a mobile phone were recovered from him. He further said that he was friends with a woman from Mumbai and their friendship has evolved into love. He tried to cross the border to get into Mumbai and meet his ladylove.

Advertisement

This is not the first time a suspicious Pakistani youth has tried to cross over to India. Last month, 30-year-old Aladdin, who like Ahmar, is a resident of Bahawalpur, Pakistan, was caught by BSF personnel in the Rawla police station area of Sriganganagar. During interrogation, nothing suspicious was found on him. The BSF tried to send him back but the Pak Rangers refused to let him in.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.