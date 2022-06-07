Pakistani Among Two Terrorists Killed in J-K's Kupwara; Another Encounter in Shopian

Two Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) militants, including one from Pakistan, were killed in an encounter with security forces in Kupwara district of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday, while another gunfight broke out in Shopian, police said. Based on information about the presence of militants in the Chaktaras Kandi area of Kupwara, security forces launched a cordon and search operation, a police official said.

The terrorists opened fire on the security personnel who retaliated, he said, adding two ultras were killed in the ensuing encounter. "Two terrorists of proscribed terror outfit LeT, including one Pakistani terrorist namely Tufail, killed. Search still going on," Inspector General of Police, Kashmir, Vijay Kumar tweeted.

Meanwhile, another encounter broke out in south Kashmir’s Shopian district, the police official said. He said the gunfight started in the orchards of the Badimarg-Aloora area of Shopian.

The exchange of firing was on and there was no casualty till reports last came in, he said.

