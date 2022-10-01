Pakistani Government's Twitter Account Withheld in India Due to 'Legal Demand'

The Twitter account of the Pakistani government has been taken down in India. “Account Withheld. @GovtofPakistan’s account has been withheld in India in response to a legal demand," a message in the page read.

Sharing a screenshot of the Pakistan government’s account, news agency ANI on Saturday morning posted that “the Twitter account of the Government of Pakistan withheld in India."

On Friday, Pakistan Maritime Security Agency (PMSA) said one of its ships “apprehended two Indian fishing boats along with 16 crew members," during routine surveillance in maritime zones in Pakistan. The arrests were made on Tuesday. The apprehended Indian boats were well inside Pakistani waters, the PMSA said in a statement.

Advertisement

Pakistan and India regularly arrest rival fishermen for violating the maritime boundary, which is poorly marked at some points.

Earlier on September 24, India hit back at Pakistan in the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) saying that a polity claiming to seek peace with its neighbours would never sponsor cross-border terrorism nor shelter planners of horrific Mumbai terrorist attack.

The comment came after Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s address to the high-level UNGA, in which he claimed that India’s illegal and unilateral actions on August 5, 2019 to change the special status of Jammu and Kashmir further undermined the prospects of peace and inflamed regional tensions.

Exercising the right to reply at UNGA, Indian diplomat Mijito Vinito said it’s regrettable that the Pakistan PM made false accusations against India on this platform.

“A polity that claims it seeks peace with its neighbours would never sponsor cross border terrorism. Nor would it shelter planners of the horrific Mumbai terrorist attack, disclosing their existence only under pressure from the international community," Vinito said.

Read all the Latest News India and Breaking News here