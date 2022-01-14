Pakistani Passport Fourth-worst in the World; Japan, Singapore Best

Pakistan has slipped to the 108th rank in the list of the world’s best passports. This means that Pakistan currently is fourth in the world in terms of having the worst passport credentials, according to a recently released Henley Passport Index 2022. At the top of the list are Japan and Singapore.

Best passports are the ones that can be used to enter as many countries as possible visa-free. Using a Pakistani passport, one can only enter 31 counties, according to the report. This means that Pakistan has a visa-free score of 31, making it the fourth-worst passport in the world.

The first Henley Passport List was published back in 2006. The list is based on a lot of factual research on passports and visas of every country. It has been reported that the process of research and the subsequent listing has been delayed and hampered a lot owing to the current travel restrictions imposed because of Covid-19.

However, it has been said that the compilation of the list was based on pre-Covid criteria of passport and visa without taking into account the current inter-country travel restrictions.

If you possess a passport from either Japan or Singapore, you can travel to 192 countries without needing a visa. South Korea and Germany are ranked second on the list, with 190 countries being visa-free to them.

Among other countries, Finland, Italy, Spain and Luxembourg, and are in third place. Citizens of all these countries can travel to 189 countries without a visa. Iraq and Afghanistan are ranked at the bottom.

